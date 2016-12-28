WordPress is a great utility for students and professors alike here at OWU. Whether it’s creating a site for your class or for an organization on campus, WordPress can accommodate your needs. There are hundreds of possibilities and it only takes a few moments to get started. If you would like a blog or a WordPress site for your course, club, or department, contact the Information Services Help Desk (x3120 or helpdesk@owu.edu) to discuss your options. We look forward to hearing from you.

More information on WordPress and its capabilities is available at WordPress.org.