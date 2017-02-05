The Transcript

By Aleksei Pavloff, Sports Editor The Ohio Wesleyan University women’s basketball played the DePauw Tigers and lost by a large margin with the final score 74-46. On Jan. 21, the women’s basketball team competed against the Tigers for the second time this season. The last time they played, DePauw won with the score 70-59. [...]
February 2, 2017
TheTranscript
Sports
By Aleksei Pavloff, Sports Editor Seth Clark and the Ohio Wesleyan University’s men’s basketball team stayed consistent with another conference win over the DePauw Tigers on Jan. 21. Earlier in the week, the men’s team played Wittenberg at home with the final score 76-70. After beating their conference foe, the team’s intentions were clear heading into [...]
February 2, 2017
TheTranscript
Sports
By John Bonus, Transcript Reporter “Culture” has hit the shelves explosively and could potentially see a number one spot in its first week out. Migos have released their highly anticipated album, “Culture” and whether you like the hip-hop trio or not, you can expect to continue hearing their music in [...]
February 2, 2017
TheTranscript
Entertainment
By Liz Hardaway, Arts & Entertainment Editor Would you trust a man you just met to whip a piece of celery in half? Would you trust him if that stalk of celery were hanging outside of your mouth? Brian Rudo, an escape artist with Adrenaline Comedy, did just that on Jan. 26 in [...]
February 2, 2017
Liz Hardaway
Entertainment
By Anna Davies, Transcript Correspondent Ohio Wesleyan will screen the movie “VIVA” on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Benes Room to launch its first annual International Queer Film Festival. The festival is the creation of senior Ryan Bishop. Bishop said he created the festival because he was frustrated at the lack of representation [...]
February 2, 2017
Anna Davies
Entertainment
By Gopika Nair, Editor-in-Chief Alongside an Everest of newspapers sits a magenta booklet on my parents’ coffee table back home. The booklet is a compilation of articles my dad wrote for his weekly column “Puff Pastry” when he was a 30-something, mustache-sporting journalist with a Walkman. The booklet emerges only [...]
February 2, 2017
Gopika Nair
Opinion
By Evan Walsh, Chief Copy Editor I’ve been called a lot of bad things, but it seems now, in this “post-truth” era, that the thing I should most want to avoid being called is a “journalist.” While reporters such as Bob Woodward and Ida Tarbell were once celebrated for defending [...]
February 2, 2017
TheTranscript
Opinion
By Evan Walsh, Chief Copy Editor Ohio Wesleyan students and faculty made the trip to the nation’s capital to watch the swearing in of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States. The school provided transportation and supervision to and from the event for the 17 students who went. Some chose to attend to observe [...]
February 2, 2017
TheTranscript
Politics
By Anna Davies, Transcript Correspondent Students of Ohio Wesleyan took to the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21 to march for women’s rights and express their freedom to protest the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump. OWU’s trip to the march was a collaborative trip between students and faculty. Senior Emma Nuiry [...]
February 2, 2017
Anna Davies
Politics
By Anna Davies, Transcript Correspondent The largest and longest-running grassroots politics education program is starting its 2017 series in Delaware on Feb. 17 at the Williams Street United Methodist Church. The theme of this year’s Great Decisions series is U.S. Foreign Policy, according to an Ohio Wesleyan University press release written by former politics [...]
February 2, 2017
Anna Davies
News