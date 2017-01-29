The Transcript

By Matt Maier, Transcript Reporter With fall sports wrapping up last week, the winter season is upon us and the men’s basketball team is in full force. Opening their season with a game against Albion College Nov. 18, the Battling Bishops won 91-77 with help from players like Ben Simpson and [...]
December 8, 2016
Matthew Maier
Sports
By Matt Maier, Transcript Reporter Following a first place victory last year in the NCAC championship, the Ohio Wesleyan track team is looking forward to continuing on the success they have had in the past. “I enjoy the new challenges that each season brings,” said head coach Kris Boey. “While there [...]
December 8, 2016
Matthew Maier
Sports
By Liz Hardaway, A & E Editor “Hark! the herald angels” sang in Gray Chapel Dec. 5 as four different choirs in Delaware collaborated to kick off the holiday season. Organized by Jason Hiester, Ohio Wesleyan’s choir director, and organist Joshua Brodbeck, choirs from Linworth United Methodist Church, Buckeye Valley High [...]
December 8, 2016
Liz Hardaway
Entertainment
By A.L Davies, Transcript Reporter Giraffe breeding, humans on Mars and elderly Olympic synchronized swim teams were a few topics in the Ohio Wesleyan department of theatre and dance’s production of One Acts this year. Thirteen plays were performed over two nights, Dec. 2-3, at 8 p.m. and were free to [...]
December 8, 2016
Anna Davies
Entertainment
By Areena Arora, Managing Editor It is no surprise that stress levels globally are at an all-time high, especially in industrialized, fast-paced, developed countries like the United States. Even more so on college campuses like ours where almost all of us are involved in activities we’re passionate about and being full-time [...]
December 8, 2016
Areena Arora
Opinion
By Tom Wolber, Transcript Correspondent Sanctuary cities and campuses are in the news these days. During his campaign, Donald Trump routinely stated that he would deport the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. After his election, he reaffirmed that the immediate deportation of 2 to 3 million immigrants [...]
December 8, 2016
TheTranscript
Opinion
By Evan Walsh, Transcript Reporter Whether you supported Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, the election results likely came as a surprise to you if you were paying attention to the polls. Every major news network, from the conservative Fox to the more left-leaning MSNBC, predicted the Democratic nominee would win. They [...]
December 8, 2016
TheTranscript
Politics
By Shamayeta Rahman, Transcript Reporter Holiday-themed beers are in stock at Barley Hopsters. Flavors include nutmeg, cinnamon and allspices, all of which are already in shelves. Owner Brian Harpster displayed a collection of holiday-themed beers, some of which are made locally. The special ales, beers and porters come in Christmas-themed bottles [...]
December 8, 2016
Shamayeta Rahman
News
By Leah Mizas, Photo Editor Pizza shop MOhio opened its doors to the Delaware community with a concise, one page menu of pizza, sandwiches, salads and drinks. Owner Mo Nelson said he wanted to get into the food business and has been cooking pizzas for four years, studying different styles while [...]
December 8, 2016
TheTranscript
News
By Sara Hollabaugh, Online Editor Columbus top-rated and Delaware located restaurant Veritas is moving to downtown Columbus. Named “Best New Restaurant” by Columbus Monthly, Veritas opened in 2012 at its 15 E. Winter Street address in Delaware, Ohio. According to its website, Veritas “uses modern techniques, the best available products, [...]
December 8, 2016
Sara Hollabaugh
News