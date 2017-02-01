Wednesday 01st February 2017,
  • Photo via wkyc.com.

    Attack occurs at OSU campus

    By Areena Arora, Managing Editor On Monday, Nov. 28, an Ohio State student carried out a knife attack, injuring 11 people before being taken down by

  • Photo via Donald Trumps official campaign website, https://www.donaldjtrump.com/

    Introducing President-elect Donald J. Trump

    By Courtney Dunne, Editor-in-Chief and Areena Arora, Managing Editor The verdict is in. The 45th President-elect of the United States is business tycoon and tv

  • Photo from owu.edu

    Bashford renovation put on indefinite hold

     By John Bonus, Transcript Reporter Ohio Wesleyan’s plans to renovate Bashford Hall this year have been canceled, despite students not mov- ing into the facility

  • Repairs and renovations around campus

    By Sara Hollabaugh, Online Editor Recently renovated and constructed buildings on campus have already received repairs this semester. Before the repairs, steps outside of Merrick Hall

  • Kim A. Lance. Photo via Facebook

    OWU professor of 28 years passes away

    By The Transcript Staff Ohio Wesleyan professor of 28 years, Kim Lance passed away the evening of Nov. 3.  Lance “became ill as he was

Men’s basketball back on track after NCAC victory

Photo by Sara Blake

By Matt Maier, Transcript Reporter With fall sports wrapping up last week, the winter season is upon us and the men’s basketball team is in full force. Opening their season with a game against Albion College Nov. 18, the Battling Bishops won 91-77 with help from players like Ben Simpson and [...]

December 8, 2016 Matthew Maier Sports 0

Bishop’s training to win, again

Photo via battlingbishops.com

By Matt Maier, Transcript Reporter Following a first place victory last year in the NCAC championship, the Ohio Wesleyan track team is looking forward to continuing on the success they have had in the past. “I enjoy the new challenges that each season brings,” said head coach Kris Boey. “While there [...]

December 8, 2016 Matthew Maier Sports 0

OWU choir goes caroling

Photo via Google Images

By Liz Hardaway, A & E Editor “Hark! the herald angels” sang in Gray Chapel Dec. 5 as four different choirs in Delaware collaborated to kick off the holiday season. Organized by Jason Hiester, Ohio Wesleyan’s choir director, and organist Joshua Brodbeck, choirs from Linworth United Methodist Church, Buckeye Valley High [...]

December 8, 2016 Liz Hardaway Entertainment 0

One Acts showcase creativity

Photo via Google Images

By A.L Davies, Transcript Reporter Giraffe breeding, humans on Mars and elderly Olympic synchronized swim teams were a few topics in the Ohio Wesleyan department of theatre and dance’s production of One Acts this year. Thirteen plays were performed over two nights, Dec. 2-3, at 8 p.m. and were free to [...]

December 8, 2016 Anna Davies Entertainment 0

Self-care for the poor college-goer

Photo via Google images

By Areena Arora, Managing Editor It is no surprise that stress levels globally are at an all-time high, especially in industrialized, fast-paced, developed countries like the United States. Even more so on college campuses like ours where almost all of us are involved in activities we’re passionate about and being full-time [...]

December 8, 2016 Areena Arora Opinion 0

What are Sanctuary Cities?

Photo via Donald Trumps official campaign website, https://www.donaldjtrump.com/

By Tom Wolber, Transcript Correspondent Sanctuary cities and campuses are in the news these days. During his campaign, Donald Trump routinely stated that he would deport the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. After his election, he reaffirmed that the immediate deportation of 2 to 3 million immigrants [...]

December 8, 2016 TheTranscript Opinion 0

Election results discussed by Professor Jenny Holland

Photo courtesy of owu.edu

By Evan Walsh, Transcript Reporter Whether you supported Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, the election results likely came as a surprise to you if you were paying attention to the polls. Every major news network, from the conservative Fox to the more left-leaning MSNBC, predicted the Democratic nominee would win. They [...]

December 8, 2016 TheTranscript Politics 0

Hopsters provides festive beer options

Photo by Shamayeta Rahman

By Shamayeta Rahman, Transcript Reporter Holiday-themed beers are in stock at Barley Hopsters. Flavors include nutmeg, cinnamon and allspices, all of which are already in shelves. Owner Brian Harpster displayed a collection of holiday-themed beers, some of which are made locally. The special ales, beers and porters come in Christmas-themed bottles [...]

December 8, 2016 Shamayeta Rahman News 0

New pizza place opens in Delaware

Photo via Delaware Gazette

By Leah Mizas, Photo Editor Pizza shop MOhio opened its doors to the Delaware community with a concise, one page menu of pizza, sandwiches, salads and drinks. Owner Mo Nelson said he wanted to get into the food business and has been cooking pizzas for four years, studying different styles while [...]

December 8, 2016 TheTranscript News 0

Local restaurant plans to move soon

Photo via https://breakfastwithnick.files.wordpress.com/2014/08/img_4329.jpg

By Sara Hollabaugh, Online Editor Columbus top-rated and Delaware located restaurant Veritas is moving to downtown Columbus. Named “Best New Restaurant” by Columbus Monthly, Veritas opened in 2012 at its 15 E. Winter Street address in Delaware, Ohio. According to its website, Veritas “uses modern techniques, the best available products, [...]

December 8, 2016 Sara Hollabaugh News 0

