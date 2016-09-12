Friday 16th September 2016,
Breaking: CPB hires band for homecoming weekend

By John Bonus, Transcript Reporter

The Campus Programming Board (CPB) has planned an event for students, family and alumni with a concert featuring the band Cardiknox during homecoming weekend this fall.

Cardiknox, an indie-pop band from Seattle, is coming to campus on October 8. The band was formed in 2013 by Lonnie Angle and Thomas Dutton. Cardiknox released their first album, “Portrait,” in March 2016.

Earning praise from Spin, NYLON, Paste and other publications, Cardiknox has been busy touring with Carly Rae Jepsen, Phoebe Ryan and playing at Bonnaroo, a festival in Tennessee. They are currently part of an artist series that tours different college campuses and OWU is one of them.

Their song “Wild Child” from “Portrait” hit the top charts after being released in March.

An interview will be conducted with the duo in preparation for their concert on campus in October.

The Transcript

