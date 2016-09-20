Colum-Bus kicks off program Sept. 10

By Areena Arora, Managing Editor



For students of Ohio Wesleyan, rides to Columbus on Saturday nights just got cheaper.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, Wesleyan Council on Student Affairs (WCSA) launched its new program called Colum-Bus, a bi-weekly ride to Columbus for $5 a round trip.

The busses, contracted from Columbus Coach departed from Roy Rike, in three different trips, and dropped students off at the Columbus University Gateway.

The first trip to Columbus was made at 6:30 p.m., and the last one back was at 1:30 a.m. Only two students along with Bob Wood, director of Public Safety, rode the first bus.

A total of 12 tickets were sold for the three trips on the first day, out of which only 6 students rode the bus, according to Wood.

The program was initiated by WCSA and they (not sure what pronoun to use for WCSA) set aside funds to cover part of the total cost. The budget, amounting to $18,720 was passed last year by WCSA. According to WCSA Treasurer Daud Baz, this budget is for a 2 year trial run of the program.

Senior Diana Muzina, chair of Student Life Committee on WCSA said, “Tickets through Columbus Coach are more expensive than five dollars, so this was an effort to keep the price reasonable.”

It is a first of its kind program, according to Wood. “We had talked about this before and we do from time to time run special buses to special events … but this is the first regularly scheduled trips on an ongoing basis …,” he said.

The program, however is not permanent yet. Muzina said, “We’re booking the busses 1-2 months in advance. After these first couple of rides we will determine the reception of the student body. Depending on the response and usage by students we will decide to continue the program or not … We are hoping that students are excited for this initiative.”

The next ride is scheduled for Sept. 23 and tickets are available online through Columbus Coach’s website.