Faculty approves new majors

By Transcript Staff

Two new majors and one new minor along with three new courses were approved at the faculty meeting on Sept. 19, according to several faculty members interviewed after the meeting.

The data analytics major and the data in society minor were approved in a secret ballot resulting in a 68-19 vote.

According to the written proposal, “The Data Analytics major will give students the ability to: (a) frame questions about an open problem, (b) develop the questions into methodologies and algorithms, (c) mine and process data to answer the questions and (d) reason ethically about use of data and the framing of questions.”

The new nutrition major received a little more opposition, yet was approved with a vote of 64-23.

According to the written major proposal, “The major in nutrition prepares students to pursue careers in nutrition dietetics, community health, health education, food justice and advocacy, food industry work, and related graduate programs.”

Arabic 110 and 111 were two new full unit temporary courses approved along with a new full unit computer science course called Foundations of Computer Science.

According to the faculty meeting agenda, Arabic classes will be structured like other introductory courses in the modern foreign languages department.

There will be four hours of class focused on listening, speaking, reading and writing on the basic level. This very basic reading will provide students with cultural and literary information of the Middle Eastern world.

Foundations of Computer Science will serve as an introductory course to the methodological tools used in the study of computer science, according to the meeting agenda.

Stay tuned for more information about the faculty meeting.