Professor talks film adaptation

Robert Olmstead, director of OWU’s creative writing program, has attracted the attention of directors and writers for his book “Far Bright Star.”

Damien Ober, a writer who has worked in television and film, adapted the novel into a screenplay.

On Sept. 2, Ober joined Olmstead for a panel discussion in the Bayley Room of Beeghly Library to talk

about the book and the film adaptation currently in the works. The authors covered subjects like Olmstead’s inspi- ration for the book and the process of turning a novel into a screenplay.

The book takes place in 1916 and tells the story of Napoleon Childs, a U.S. cavalryman in the military who leads an expedition into Mexico to hunt down Pancho Villa, a Mexican revolutionary.