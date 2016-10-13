Professor talks film adaptation

By John Bonus, Transcript Reporter
Robert Olmstead, director of OWU’s creative writing program, has attracted the attention of directors and writers for his book “Far Bright Star.”
Damien Ober, a writer who has worked in television and film, adapted the novel into a screenplay.
On Sept. 2, Ober joined Olmstead for a panel discussion in the Bayley Room of Beeghly Library to talk
about the book and the film adaptation currently in the works. The authors covered subjects like Olmstead’s inspi- ration for the book and the process of turning a novel into a screenplay.
The book takes place in 1916 and tells the story of Napoleon Childs, a U.S. cavalryman in the military who leads an expedition into Mexico to hunt down Pancho Villa, a Mexican revolutionary.
Olmstead published the book in 2009 and it caught Ober’s attention when his agent referred it to him. Ober said he was impressed by the book and felt he could easily make it into an exciting screenplay.
The movie will be directed by Casey Affleck, an actor and director known for his roles in movies such as “Good Will Hunting” and “Gone Baby Gone.”
Joaquin Phoenix, known for his performance in “Gladiator,” will be starring in the film. The movie is still in the preproduction stage, but the movie could be released as early as 2017.