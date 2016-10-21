Dittrick House dedication

By Leah Miza, Photo Editor

On Oct. 6, people gathered around the Inter- faith and Sage house, in dedication of the new establishment to donor and board of trustees member, Douglas Dittrick.

Dittrick said he was happy and ready to contribute to the SLUs. “Being on the board, you’re aware of the needs for our residential housings. We want to upgrade and make it a better place,” he said.

President Rock Jones added, “His gift to fund Dittrick House reflects that passion and his interest in supporting the improvement of student housing on campus.”

The new structures, however, are not only providing tangible worth, but are also enhanc- ing the goals associated with SLUs.

“SLUs are not defined by their physi- cal spaces; they’re defined by the people in