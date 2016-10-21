Homecoming hosts trustee meeting

By Leah Miza, Photo Editor and Olivia Lease, Transcript Reporter

In his opening comments, President Rock Jones urged the Board of Trustees to think “strategically about the long-term for Ohio Wesleyan.”

On Oct. 7, the Board of Trustees sat down to discuss a variety of issues that would impact the campus. Gathered for lunch on the third floor of Merrick Hall, it was a snug fit but almost all the members were all there.

Chairperson Thomas Tritton ’69, led the meeting during which everything from new classes to the the cost of tuition were discussed.

Liberal arts schools only make up 200 of the 3,036 four- year colleges in the U.S. That means only about 15 percent of four-year institutions are liberal arts in the United States.