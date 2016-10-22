Students join in national protest

By Courtney Dunne, Editor-in-Chief

The House of Peace and Justice (P&J) is doing its part to help national issues.

Izzy Taylor, a member of P&J, organized a bake sale on campus to raise funds for the Sacred Stone Spirit camp, which consists of people protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The Dakota Access Pipeline is an oil pipeline that was approved by the Army Corps of engineers and the Sioux Tribe in North Dakota is claiming they did not go through the proper procedures to dig up the land the pipeline will go into.

The Sioux Tribe filed a lawsuit against the Army Corps of engineers earlier this year. The lawsuit alleges that the Corps violated multiple federal statutes, including the Clean Water Act, National Historic Protection Act and National Environmental Policy Act when it issued the permits.

According to the legal defense fund for the Sacred Stone Spirit Camp funding page on FundRazar, the Camp of the Sacred Stones is located between the pipeline’s proposed crossing of the Missouri River and the water intake valves for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. The Camp was established on April 1 to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline.

One of the biggest concerns the Sioux people have is the contamination of the Missouri River if the pipeline ever leaks. The Missouri River is Sioux’s main source of water as well as an area of great cultural significance that holds sacred site and burial grounds.

“We are having a fundraising bake sale to bring awareness to the Dakota Access Pipeline that is going to cut through ancestral lands of the Sioux nation and potentially dirty their water,” Taylor said.

The Dakota Access Pipeline has been a source of controversy across the country and has recently been in the headlines as people have been arrested for protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline.