Carlson takes over cross-country

By Matt Maier, Transcript Reporter The Ohio Wesleyan athletics department named a new men’s and women’s cross-country head coach this past week. Ben Carlson, former head coach of track and field and cross-country teams at Adrian College, is now the head coach of men’s and women’s cross-country and assistant coach of the men’s and women’s track and field teams.

“Ben was chosen from a very deep pool of candidates,” said Roger Ingles, athletic director. “He was selected from several very qualified candidates but was our clear cut, number one choice.” At Adrian College, Carlson led the Bulldog men and women’s cross-country teams to fifth and eighth place finishes in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association. As for cross-country, he helped coach three conference Most Outstanding athletes. Carlson replaced Matt Wackily who had been on the Ohio Wesleyan staff for several years. Wackily relocated to Nebraska because of his wife’s job change.