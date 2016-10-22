Early voting information important for students

By Cirrus Robinson, Transcript Reporter

As voting registration for Ohio ended Oct. 11, the outreach efforts of Jenny Holland, assistant professor of politics and government at Ohio Wesleyan, and several students came to a close.

The upcoming presidential election called for serious fervor from campus political teams ensure that students had access to voter information and accurate registration.

Early voting in Ohio begins Oct.12 and ends Nov. 7. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8th. OWU Daily and corresponding emails from Holland and other campus outlets will update students on what they need to do before and on Election Day.

Tables spread throughout campus provide forms and information to make an early election choice.

A valid ID and complete registration are the only requirements to cast an early vote. Absentee ballot applications can be completed and printed online for those who are not currently registered to vote in Delaware, and students can submit ballots until the end of polls closing a Election Day.

Tables in the lobbies of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, Beeghly Library and OMSA provided students with registration forms and information about changing their addresses right up to Tuesday when opportunities closed.

The U.S. provides flexibility during election season in allowing a voter to choose either their home state or the state in which they currently reside to register.

This allows college campuses to ensure all students, particularly OWU with high national and international enrollment, can be prepared.

Holland stressed the importance of proof of residency and signing up under the correct OWU address to ensure that students are not left with any gaps in their eligibility come November.

Those who registered to vote in the spring with different dorm addresses were also encouraged to update their information and ensure that everyone was able to make their mark in the presidential race.

Students can check their voting status to make sure they were properly registered at either a Board of Elections website correlating with their address or at My Voter Information at voterlookup.sos.state.oh.us.