New apparel store in town

By Areena Arora, Managing Editor

Two months ago, a new clothing and accessories store opened on Sandusky.

Amy Winter and her fiancé Tony Cabilovski are the co-owners of Stone and Sparrow Apparel. The store sells chalk paint, furniture, gifts and new apparel.

Store Manager Kristen Davis said, “We do a little bit of everything … we carry chalk paint and paint all of our furniture here. We do workshop classes, custom work for people … home décor stuff, gift items and clothing.”

The new store is an expansion of Winter’s other store in Westerville.

Davis said, “We liked the feel of Delaware … it’s a small town, and we noticed that it kind of lacked clothing … there’s vintage and antique stores but nothing here carries new apparel, so we wanted to bring that into the area.”

The town, Davis said, has given a very positive feedback. “We’ve been getting a good response. People are excited we are here; they’re excited there’s something new. Delaware is up and coming … people are excited there’s new things coming in,” she said.

Another unique aspect of the store, Davis pointed out, is the original floor in the store.

She said Delaware residents appreciate seeing the original floor not covered under any layers of rugs and carpets.

The store also features a mural on its rear wall which is a picture taken from Ohio Wesleyan’s 1948 yearbook.