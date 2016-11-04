Friday 04th November 2016,
The Transcript
Top Stories

OWU professor of 28 years passes away

TheTranscript November 4, 2016 News, Uncategorized No Comments on OWU professor of 28 years passes away

By The Transcript Staff

The Transcript has learned Ohio Wesleyan professor of 28 years, Kim A. Lance passed away the evening of Nov. 3.

Lance is survived by his wife and three children, according to his faculty bio on the OWU website.

Kim A. Lance. Photo via Facebook

Professor Kim A. Lance.  Photo via Facebook

According to a Facebook post shared by his wife, Judy Maxwell, the family has asked not to be contacted at this time, as they plan to post information about memorial services when plans are made.

A professor of Chemistry, Lance was teaching two sessions of CHEM 110 (General Chemistry I) courses along with a lab this semester with a combined enrollment of 58 students, according to Self Service. He was also teaching an Independent Studies course.

Lance earned a B.A. from College of Wooster and a M.S. degree and a Ph.D from The Ohio State University, under the direction of Professor Daryle Busch, according to his faculty bio. Lance’s research interests consisted of green and sustainable chemistry.

As we receive more information we will update this story.  

 

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

Related Post

WCSA Today: New furniture added to dorms
WCSA Today: New furniture added to dorms
Perkins Observatory: expanding the view since 1931
Perkins Observatory: expanding the view since 1931
Letter from alumnae requesting aid for Haiti
Letter from alumnae requesting aid for Haiti
OWU professor quoted in New York Times article
OWU professor quoted in New York Times article

Leave A Response

Prove you\'re not spam, please. Our editors are tired of reading really bad English. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Top Posts & Pages

Like Us On Facebook

Like Us On Facebook

Follow Us On Twitter

Categories

The Transcript

Copyright © 2015 The Transcript.