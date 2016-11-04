OWU professor of 28 years passes away

By The Transcript Staff

The Transcript has learned Ohio Wesleyan professor of 28 years, Kim A. Lance passed away the evening of Nov. 3.

Lance is survived by his wife and three children, according to his faculty bio on the OWU website.

According to a Facebook post shared by his wife, Judy Maxwell, the family has asked not to be contacted at this time, as they plan to post information about memorial services when plans are made.

A professor of Chemistry, Lance was teaching two sessions of CHEM 110 (General Chemistry I) courses along with a lab this semester with a combined enrollment of 58 students, according to Self Service. He was also teaching an Independent Studies course.

Lance earned a B.A. from College of Wooster and a M.S. degree and a Ph.D from The Ohio State University, under the direction of Professor Daryle Busch, according to his faculty bio. Lance’s research interests consisted of green and sustainable chemistry.

As we receive more information we will update this story.