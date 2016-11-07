A spooktacular weekend event

By Shamayeta Rahman, Transcript Reporter

The prospect of Halloween on a Monday did not discourage Halloween festivities at Ohio Wesleyan University; instead, they simply took on a head start on Friday, Oct. 28.

Leaflets and Facebook shares for the events led them to skyrocket and words like “Zombie Bash” and “Ghoulish Gala” spread.

Zombie Bash was held in the Schimmel-Conrades Science Center Atrium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It was organized by the student board of the botany-microbiology (BOMI) and zoology department.

“Most other departments have picnics and receptions; we decided to change things up,” said senior Jemil Seid, a member of the BOMI student board.

Seid said he did not expect it to garner this much attention, but was pleased that he had done his job well.

“It was a unique event that really captured the essence of the departments, and Halloween is always fun,” said senior Connor Payne, a microbiology major.

Stations and props lined the atrium. The fan favorites were the carnivorous plants and the crawling critters. They had also set up a showing of “Hocus Pocus” and Halloween-themed snacks were also in place.

Later that night, at 7 p.m., the atrium was redecorated, this time for the Ghoulish Gala.

The event lasted three hours and included Halloween-themed cupcakes and drinks. The organizers also arranged costume contests and both students and faculty alike took home the coveted ‘golden skeleton’ trophies.

“It was really fun, but I wish that it didn’t look so empty for the first hour or so,” said senior Urvija Rishi, a student who attended the gala.