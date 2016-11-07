Wesleyan Players produces six plays in 23 hours

By Liz Hardaway, Arts & Entertainment Editor

In the span of 24 hours, six plays were written, directed and performed at the Studio Theater in Chappelear Drama Center Saturday, Oct. 29.

With six playwrights, six directors and 12 actors, six plays were created out of thin air 23 hours before the curtain rose. The only direction the group was given was a specific line, a gesture and a prop they had to include in their performances.

The event was held to preview the work of a possible new Ohio Wesleyan club Wesleyan Players.

“[The Wesleyan Players] are exploring different kinds of alternative forms of theater we don’t get a chance to work with usually,” said junior Hailey LaRoe, the president of Wesleyan Players.

One form of the alternative art form was an impromptu 23-hour play festival called Instant Theatre, suggested by junior Rachel Scherrer.

Directors and playwrights were paired together at 9 p.m.on Friday night, and actors were given their scripts the next morning. The rest of the day included directing, organizing and figuring out the technical aspects of each of six plays.