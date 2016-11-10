Levy for mental health passes

By Gabe Linderman, Transcript Reporter

There were two Delaware, Ohio local levies, one charter amendment and an income tax increase up on the ballot this election day. Two were countywide levies, one was a local tax increase and the last issue was an amendment to the existing city charter. Both levies and the amendment passed, but the tax increase failed.

The first countywide levies will increase financial support of Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services, a bi-county organization that provides mental health and substance abuse treatment and prevention services.

The levy passed with 65.57 percent of residents for the levy and 34.43 percent against the levy.

It is a five-year levy that will generate an estimated $7.3 million every year for mental health and recovery services in Delaware and Morrow counties.

It will increase yearly property taxes in Delaware County to $29.09 for every $100,000 of property value.