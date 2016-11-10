Obama exits tech-savvy term

Talking about social media, Hamby said, “Obama really gets it.”

Recently appearing on the Snapchat political show “Good Luck America,” Peter Hamby had a series of interview segments with the president.

During the interview, Obama said how he wasn’t always up-to-date with technology.

“Look, when I ran for president in 2008, it wasn’t like I was up to speed on every aspect of what was then the really early stage of social media,” Obama said on Snapchat. “But I hired a bunch of 25 and 26 year-olds who were all into it.”

Hamby said, “Obama’s use of social media to talk directly to people was very strategic.”

“When I watch Sasha and Malia consume information, it is chopped up,” Obama said on Snapchat.