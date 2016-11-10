President Donald J. Trump’s Policies: Healthcare Act

By Areena Arora, Managing Editor

President Donald Trump plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Healthcare Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

According to Trump’s campaign website, his office “will work with Congress to create a patient-centered health care system that promotes choice, quality and affordability.”

In contrast, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign had promised to “defend and expand the Affordable Care Act which covers 20 million people.”

At different rallies throughout his campaign, Trump has said Obamacare has led to higher prices, fewer choices and lower quality. Earlier this year, in March, Trump proposed “for Congress to remove barriers to entry into free markets for drug providers that offer safe, reliable and cheaper products.”

According to the full proposal, “On day one of the Trump Administration, we will ask Congress to immediately deliver a full repeal of Obamacare.”

According to his campaign website, no person should be required to buy insurance unless he or she wants to.

Pro free market, Trump’s health care reform paper said, “We will work with Congress to make sure we have a series of reforms ready for implementation … By following free market principles and working together to create sound public policy that will broaden health care access, make health care more affordable and im-

prove the quality of the care available to all Americans.”

Abortion, too, was hotly debated.

At a debate in February 2016 at University of Houston, Trump declared that he is pro-life, whereas Clinton said, “Politicians have no business interfering with women’s personal health decisions.”

“If we were to simply enforce the current immigration laws and restrict the unbridled granting of visas to this country, we could relieve healthcare cost pressures on state and local governments.” Providing health care to illegal immigrants costs the country some $11 billion annually, according to Trump’s website.