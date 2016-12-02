The Beat: Gud Vibrations tour comes to Columbus

By John Bonus, Transcript Reporter

Electronic music fans gathered at the Bluestone for a sold-out show put on by NGHTMRE and Slander.

The Bluestone, located in downtown Columbus near Ohio State, welcomed concertgoers on Nov. 6 for a night of dance music and light shows.

NGHTMRE and Slander did a back-to-back show, in which they switched off on the decks to play what turned out to be an exciting show. They are currently on their “Gud Vibrations” tour, which is named after the EP the two artists did together

NGHTMRE and Slander are two different artists. The former is a producer named Tyler Mareny and he is from Los Angeles, California. He has been active in the music scene for a few years and mainly creates dance music like dubstep or trap.

Slander is an electronic music duo consisting of Derek Anderson and Scott Land. They were fraternity brothers in college and created the music group in 2010. They mainly focus on trap music, but have also explored genres like hip-hop and house.

Bluestone, where the event took place, was formerly a Baptist church built in 1898. It has now been converted into a hall for music of every genre, according to the Bluestone website. The church still has its stained glass windows.

Before the main acts began, producers Habstrakt and LDRU opened with some of their music to get the crowd excited. However, the crowd really got going once NGHTMRE and Slander came on stage. Multiple mosh pits formed and people began surfing the crowd.

A large group of Ohio Wesleyan students attended the event, one of them being sophomore Josh Martineau. He said the concert was a fun and intense experience.

“I had really fun time going to the concert with all of my friends,” Martineau said. “The crowd did get really rowdy, though. I saw people pushing and falling in the mosh pits so I had to join in.”

Columbus has been becoming an increasingly popular place for electronic music artists to visit on their tours.