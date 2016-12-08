New pizza place opens in Delaware

By Leah Mizas, Photo Editor
Pizza shop MOhio opened its doors to the Delaware community with a concise, one page menu of pizza, sandwiches, salads and drinks.
Owner Mo Nelson said he wanted to get into the food business and has been cooking pizzas for four years, studying different styles while crafting his own, according to the Delaware Gazette.
Nelson, who was initially a contractor, said he decided to start his business in Delaware after attending a car show in town.
We saw this as a solid investment opportunity and ended up buying a three-story building in the heart of Sandusky Street,” he said.
MOhio provides a three-item menu.
“If you have one thing, you do it well,” Nelson said. “The idea is that whatever I have on my menu, is going to be good. I don’t have any lost readers on my menu.”
Ohio Wesleyan junior Daniel Haygood, waiter at MOhio, said the restaurant has become a popular date spot. He also said it’s the best pizza he has had in Delaware.
Although Delaware has been flooding with new restaurants, Nelson said he hasn’t felt any type of competition.
“Everybody has been really friendly around here,” he said.
“I was told that they wanted me to open, because if one more place opens then there will be one more person who might come here who had not and will see restaurants, as well.”
But the one problem that he encountered is parking spots, especially since his clients are predominantly older.
“There’s nowhere to park,” Nelson said. “I see them drive around and then leave.”
The new pizza shop has been publicized through its Facebook page and several news outlets, according to Haygood.