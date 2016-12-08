New pizza place opens in Delaware

By Leah Mizas, Photo Editor

Pizza shop MOhio opened its doors to the Delaware community with a concise, one page menu of pizza, sandwiches, salads and drinks.

Owner Mo Nelson said he wanted to get into the food business and has been cooking pizzas for four years, studying different styles while crafting his own, according to the Delaware Gazette.

Nelson, who was initially a contractor, said he decided to start his business in Delaware after attending a car show in town.

We saw this as a solid investment opportunity and ended up buying a three-story building in the heart of Sandusky Street,” he said.

MOhio provides a three-item menu.

“If you have one thing, you do it well,” Nelson said. “The idea is that whatever I have on my menu, is going to be good. I don’t have any lost readers on my menu.”