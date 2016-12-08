CPB crafts for the holidays

By Shamayeta Rahman Transcript Reporter Craft tables, hot chocolate and cheese trays covered the second oor lobby at Smith Hall as a means for students to relax before finals Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. The event also included a table for decorating wine glasses, Christmas ornaments and ceramic mugs. The highlight of the event was the mason jar snow globe crafting tables with assortments of ribbons, colors, stickers and more.

Christmas carols and movies played in the background, as well. “Painting was very therapeutic and I got a nifty mug out of it,” said senior Khayyam Zubair. Zubair said he also thought that the event was a great stress reliever before the exams and really enjoyed the event. The Campus Programming Board (CPB) usually hosts a similar holiday-themed event every year before the stress of finals week starts to pour in.