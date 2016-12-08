Hopsters provides festive beer options

By Shamayeta Rahman, Transcript Reporter

Holiday-themed beers are in stock at Barley Hopsters. Flavors include nutmeg, cinnamon and allspices, all of which are already in shelves.

Owner Brian Harpster displayed a collection of holiday-themed beers, some of which are made locally. The special ales, beers and porters come in Christmas-themed bottles and the avors range from peaches, citruses and other winter spices.

“This is mainly a beer store, so we’ve got a lot of themed beers and we’ll serve it up in a beer mug rimmed with nutmeg,” Harpster said.