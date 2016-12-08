Local restaurant plans to move soon

By Sara Hollabaugh, Online Editor

Columbus top-rated and Delaware located restaurant Veritas is moving to downtown Columbus.

Named “Best New Restaurant” by Columbus Monthly, Veritas opened in 2012 at its 15 E. Winter Street address in Delaware, Ohio.

According to its website, Veritas “uses modern techniques, the best available products, creativity and amazing cocktails to create a unique dining experience.”

In 2013, Veritas was featured in Columbus Monthly as number one of 10 top-rated restaurants.

Their website describes it as a restaurant that is “committed to providing you a positively unique dining experience. Dishes are served as Small Plates in order to present you the opportunity to enjoy an assortment of our traditional and unexpected flavor combinations.”

As a result of the restaurant’s success, Joshua Dalton, owner and head chef, has decided to move from downtown Delaware to downtown Columbus.

Dalton said he wasn’t trying to move from Delaware, but an opportunity for the move was presented two years ago.

“The sole reason for this move is that it is a one in a million opportunity,” Dalton said. “One that I simply cannot pass up.”

According to Columbus Monthly, Veritas will move from East Winter Street to 51 N. High Street, the old Citizens Building, allowing Veritas to go from 1,300 square feet to 2,700.