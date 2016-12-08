Local restaurant plans to move soon

By Sara Hollabaugh, Online Editor
Columbus top-rated and Delaware located restaurant Veritas is moving to downtown Columbus.
Named “Best New Restaurant” by Columbus Monthly, Veritas opened in 2012 at its 15 E. Winter Street address in Delaware, Ohio.
According to its website, Veritas “uses modern techniques, the best available products, creativity and amazing cocktails to create a unique dining experience.”
In 2013, Veritas was featured in Columbus Monthly as number one of 10 top-rated restaurants.
Their website describes it as a restaurant that is “committed to providing you a positively unique dining experience. Dishes are served as Small Plates in order to present you the opportunity to enjoy an assortment of our traditional and unexpected flavor combinations.”
As a result of the restaurant’s success, Joshua Dalton, owner and head chef, has decided to move from downtown Delaware to downtown Columbus.
Dalton said he wasn’t trying to move from Delaware, but an opportunity for the move was presented two years ago.
“The sole reason for this move is that it is a one in a million opportunity,” Dalton said. “One that I simply cannot pass up.”
According to Columbus Monthly, Veritas will move from East Winter Street to 51 N. High Street, the old Citizens Building, allowing Veritas to go from 1,300 square feet to 2,700.
The space will also allow Veritas to add a weekday lunch menu and hold a glass-encased kitchen, Veritas told Columbus Monthly.
“I feel like the way the industry is going, people want to see what’s going on, to see where the magic happens,” Dalton told Columbus Monthly. “We looked at a ton of spaces and this gives us the opportunity to do the food we want to do.”
As for the East Winter Street location, Dalton has plans to open a new restaurant in that space.
“While we are extremely excited to move Veritas to a larger market, we’re equally excited about our plans for the Delaware space,” Dalton said. “The new concept will be called Speck and it will be an Italian eatery with a really unique approach at an affordable price.”
Dalton said Speck is a concept he has wanted to create for a long time.
As of now, Veritas is set to move in the spring of 2017, but there is no set date yet.
In addition to Veritas and in the future, Speck, Dalton also owns 1808 American Bistro, located at 29 E. Winter St about 50 yards away from Veritas.
Established in 2009, 1808 American Bistro, remaining in Delaware, offers a full course menu unlike Veritas’ tapas-style menu.
At 1808, a happy hour is offered all day Monday and from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, according to Abby Cottongim, bar manager.
The American bistro’s happy hour includes half-priced draft beers and $2 well drinks.
Abby added that 1808 has a pint night on Tuesday, live music every Wednesday, wine bottles sold at retail on Thursday and bottomless cocktails at brunch every Sunday.
Dalton said his success is relative to individual perspective.
“We have been very lucky to have our customers and critiques enjoy what we are doing,” Dalton said. “By that I mean we do food we are excited about. Food that moves us. When you love what you do, it shows. You can taste the difference.”