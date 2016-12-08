One Acts showcase creativity

By A.L Davies, Transcript Reporter

Giraffe breeding, humans on Mars and elderly Olympic synchronized swim teams were a few topics in the Ohio Wesleyan department of theatre and dance’s production of One Acts this year.

Thirteen plays were performed over two nights, Dec. 2-3, at 8 p.m. and were free to the OWU community. The plays were written by students in the Playwriting class and directed by students in the Directing class.

The plays ranged from comedic to serious in tone. Subject matter included custody battles, like in retired professor of theatre Bonnie Milne Gardner’s “Tonka Mom,” irrational fear of bugs in junior TJ Galamba’s “Stop Buggin’ Us” and loss of a parent in junior Alexia Minton’s “The Perfect Accessory.”

Performers did multiple onstage and backstage tasks. Sophomore Hannah Wargo directed Milne’s “Tonka Mom,” did light design for senior Alyssa Clark’s play “It’s Just Coffee” and organized all scene changes for Friday’s show.

Last year, Wargo acted in a play titled “Those Who Fly.”

As an actor last year, Wargo said she only worked with the director of the show she was in. This year, her responsibilities included working with the entire Directing class, planning callbacks and rehearsal schedules, watching auditions, picking actors and collaborating with the playwright.

Wargo also said One Acts usually attracts students who aren’t theatre majors and encourages them to get involved in the department.

“Theatre students are able to fill roles that they normally don’t get to,” she said. “Actors get to be directors or designers, designers get to act and playwrights get to direct or act.”