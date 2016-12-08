OWU choir goes caroling

By Liz Hardaway, A & E Editor

“Hark! the herald angels” sang in Gray Chapel Dec. 5 as four different choirs in Delaware collaborated to kick off the holiday season.

Organized by Jason Hiester, Ohio Wesleyan’s choir director, and organist Joshua Brodbeck, choirs from Linworth United Methodist Church, Buckeye Valley High School Thomas Worthington High School and Ohio Wesleyan’s Choral Art Society shared the stage in Gray Chapel to celebrate the beginnings of Advent.

“[It was] an experience that … kicked off the season,” Hiester said.

Lessons and Carols included various scriptures from the Bible and a medley of carols, both with the purpose of telling of the nativity of Jesus and get everyone in the Christmas spirit, Hiester said.