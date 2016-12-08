PRIDE celebrates Transgender Day of Remembrance

By Gabe Linderman, Transcript Reporter In recognition of the Transgender Day of Remembrance, a small group of Ohio Wesleyan students gathered in the Benes Room in Hamilton-Williams Campus Center to memorialize transgender people who were killed out of hatred or prejudice in the last year.

The event was held Dec. 4. Students, many of whom identify as transgender, read aloud names of the 262 transgender people killed globally in the last year.

“In 1999, a transwoman created the event to recognize the disproportionate amount of murders of transgender people and the event has since been held annually on Nov. 20, but obviously we couldn’t do that, so we’re having it after Thanksgiving break,” said sophomore Emily Shpiece, one of the organizers of the event.

After the names were read aloud to a silent crowd, students mourned together and discussed the uncertainty that clouds the future.

“A lot of the time, I think that transgender voices are not brought to light,” Shpiece said. “I feel like transgender people are generally overlooked on campus. People are ambivalent to ask questions and have a conversation about [transgender issues].”

The event, sponsored by PRIDE, concluded with a sullen tone.