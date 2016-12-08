What are Sanctuary Cities?

By Tom Wolber, Transcript Correspondent

Sanctuary cities and campuses are in the news these days.

During his campaign, Donald Trump routinely stated that he would deport the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

After his election, he reaffirmed that the immediate deportation of 2 to 3 million immigrants with criminal records

(a gross exaggeration) remains a top priority. And he has threatened to block federal funding for sanctuary cities, viewed by conservatives as “renegade localities” that disregard the law and order and harbor hordes of illegals, felons and rapists.

Trump has also routinely associated and even equated, in blatantly racist terms, Mexicans with lawbreakers and Muslims with terrorists.

Just a few days ago, he stated that flag-burning (a constitutionally protected form of free speech) should be punished by loss of citizenship. In Trump’s dystopian world, no one is safe and the need for sanctuary cities and campuses is great.

As a response, mayors in over 200 American cities have announced that in their municipalities police officers will decline full cooperation with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

They quoted many different reasons for refusing to cooperate, some of which have nothing to do with politics.

Some mayors worry that assigning additional tasks to police of cers would harm their ability to perform their regular duties of solving crimes, responding to crashes and keeping the community safe.

They also worry that fear of detainment and deportation would create distrust and discourage victims and witnesses from talking to and working with police.

Others have quoted federal judges, who ruled it would be an unconstitutional to hold someone in jail without an arrest warrant and probable cause, solely at the request of federal agents. And, let’s hope, there are also a number of decent people among the mayors who don’t see the need to disrupt the lives of hard-working residents who have families, jobs and contribute to the tax base of their cities.