People march in solidarity

By Anna Davies, Transcript Correspondent

Students of Ohio Wesleyan took to the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21 to march for women’s rights and express their freedom to protest the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump.

OWU’s trip to the march was a collaborative trip between students and faculty.

Senior Emma Nuiry said the march was not just for feminist issues, but also for issues affecting the LGBT community and people of color.

“Protests and movements are really messy,” Nuiry said. “It’s hard to measure change so quickly. Change is not always visible. Regardless, this march was an incredible moment for learning, making connections and inspiring those of us that have felt so heavy in the past months.”

“I truly believe that so much knowledge was produced in that space and many people were exposed to ideas that were new to them,” Nuiry said.

Sophomore Adrian Burr found inspiration in the march from being among so many women marching in solidarity.

“The trains leaving D.C. after the march were packed, but every time a group of people exited the train the entire car of strangers would cheer for them,” she said.

“The sense of camaraderie I gained with the other marchers was a gift in and of itself,” Burr said.

Ellen Sizer, a junior, said she was proud to support both people who went to the march and people who had to stay back home.

“The most breathtaking and awe-inspiring part of the march was being in the march itself,” Sizer said. “I felt like I was a part of history.”

Senior Jackson Hotaling said he loved seeing so many people marching for a common goal.

“Activists came with their own cause in mind, but the understanding that ‘women’s rights are human rights’ brought everyone together,” he said. Ohio Wesleyan students at the Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21.