Ohio Wesleyan senior to create neurological supplement “Rise”

By Aleksei Pavloff, Sports Editor

An Ohio Wesleyan student is in the works of creating a supplement that could be more than just a replacement for your typical cup of coffee.

Senior Zack Katona’s supplement Rise aims to help college students and young professionals get a neurological jumpstart. The concept came up in a project in a business class that involved creating a product that would appeal to a mass consumer audience, he said.

His experience started when he became a representative for Campus Protein, a distributor for dietary supplements and workout at- tire. He has been with the company for a few years and is now a territory manager, which puts him in charge of 14 states. The company is based in New York City, where he interned this past summer.

“Anyone can take [Rise], it is meant to promote neurological health,” Katona said.

Before Katona initially thought of Rise, he said that getting up in the morning to work out was hard to do.

“I realized that what I was doing wasn’t really cost effective,” Katona said.

So far, the product is still in the works, but Katona said the ingredients for the supplement will come from natural ingredients.

“A lot of people are not familiar and do not understand the specific ingredients found in most supplements,” Katona said, adding that he is combining ingredients commonly found in foods people are familiar with.

Senior Josh Pyles said, “I always had a lot of respect for [Katona]. He would let me know what [supplements were] good and what [weren’t]. Usually when he shows something to me, I am going see results.”

Katona is studying business administration and sports management and is also a part of Sigma Phi Epsilon and a member of the President’s Club. Katona also previously played football at OWU.