Monday 20th February 2017,
The Transcript
Top Stories

Third OWU SLUplex construction underway

Sara Hollabaugh February 16, 2017 News No Comments on Third OWU SLUplex construction underway

By Gopika Nair, Editor-in-Chief

Come fall semester, a new Small Living Unit (SLU) will emerge on the block.

The third SLUplex is going to be located at 110 Rowland Ave. between 94 and 118 Rowland, according to an email from Wendy Piper, assistant dean of student af- fairs and director of residential life at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Members of House of Spiritual Athletes and Tree House will reside in the new SLU-plex when it opens in fall 2017, said Dwayne Todd, vice president for student engagement and success.

“The SLUs are an important part of our campus, and with the continued decline of the condition of many previous SLU homes, it was time to relocate them to new facilities,” Todd said. “We plan to build four SLU buildings, each one housing two SLU communities, and are constructing them as funding becomes available.”

Todd said the funding for the third SLU-plex came from “a generous donor who will be named publicly soon.”

In Piper’s email to members residing in Inter-Faith House, Sexuality and Gender Equality House, Peace and Justice House and House of Linguistic Diversity, she said the new SLUplex will be similar in size and features to the current SLUplexes, but will have a slightly modified designed and a different color palette.

All the SLUs share similar features and will house 12 students, but each will have design aspects that are distinctive from the other SLUs, Todd said.

“Just as our SLU communities are all unique, we wanted to be sure to preserve some unique features to each SLU building that houses them,” he said.

The timing of the fourth SLU’s construction is yet to be determined.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

Related Post

Breaking: Public safety sends alert to students to shelter in place
Breaking: Public safety sends alert to students to shelter in place
Students compete in national Moot Court tournament
Students compete in national Moot Court tournament
First OWU sub-community house introduced on campus
First OWU sub-community house introduced on campus
New living opportunity presented for Ohio Wesleyan sorority women
New living opportunity presented for Ohio Wesleyan sorority women

Leave A Response

Prove you\'re not spam, please. Our editors are tired of reading really bad English. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Top Posts & Pages

Like Us On Facebook

Like Us On Facebook

Follow Us On Twitter

Categories

The Transcript

Copyright © 2016 The Transcript.