Two students create their own OWUber service for weekends

By Alanna Henderson, Managing Editor

Uber is in Columbus and 524 other cities worldwide, but Delaware, Ohio is not on the list.

Ohio Wesleyan juniors Conner Brown and Scott Harmanis have begun offering rides to OWU students via OWUber for 3 dollars per person, which can be paid via cash or the app Venmo.

Brown and Harmanis came up with the idea of OWUber not just to make money, but also out of concern for the safety and overall good of fellow classmates walking back and forth from the bars.

Brown said he has given just as many or even more free rides than he has for money simply because he wants to.

OWUber eventually wants to donate the money earned from rides to a charity in the Delaware area or organizations such as Young Life.

Brown and Harmanis are offering rides on Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. They each drive their individual cars that offer four or five seats per car.

“We prefer to stick with just OWU students so we know who we are putting in the car and there’s less liability that way,” Brown said.

OWUber had its opening weekend the first weekend of February. Brown and Harmanis said it was successful for their first time being out on the town and gave rides to at least two to three people per ride.

The availability of rides will be weather dependent – on cold, winter nights, it’s more likely rides will be offered versus warm, spring nights.

Follow OWUber on Instagram or on Snapchat at OWUber for the latest updates on when rides are available.