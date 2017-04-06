Tragedy bleeds onto the Main Stage

By Liz Hardaway, Arts & Entertainment Editor

If you listen closely you can hear wedding bells chiming in the Chappelear Drama Center.

Federico García Lorca’s “Blood Wedding,” or “Bodas de sangre,” is being shown on the main stage, using colorful, surrealist design and lighting to display this Spanish tragedy. The play was translated and adapted by Edward Kahn, the director of the play as well as a professor of theater and dance, and Eva Paris-Huesca, an instructor in modern foreign languages.

“Blood Wedding” is a contemporary play that exhibits the tragic battle between passion and tradition. Telling the tale of a soon-to-be-bride, played by senior Alexia Minton, the audience learns of her ex-lover Leonarda, played by freshman Rose Jonesco, returning to the bride’s life right as she is preparing to marry her boyfriend, played by sophomore Ares Harper.