E&W Club organize Green Week

By Alanna Henderson, Managing Editor
During the week leading up to Earth Day, Ohio Wesleyan’s Environmental and Wildlife Club (E&W) celebrates with Green Week.
The 2017 theme was “What’s your ecosphere?” which focused on how a person’s everyday life can have a rippling effect on the environment. Throughout the week, students learned about conservation on OWU’s campus and how in the end, certain choices can make an impact on the world.
Sophomore Eva Blockstein, current president of E&W, began thinking of the week’s theme over the previous summer and of cially began planning shortly after winter break.
“I was hoping to make it really cohesive and keeping the entire event together by giving each day a theme, and a theme for the entire week,” Blockstein said. “I think [Green Week] went very well. While each day related to another day, [topics] also [made sense] on its own.”
During Green Week, members of E&W and the House of Peace and Justice tabled in Ham- Will in addition to holdings events in the evening.
Some of the prizes given out each day at tabling were T-shirts, reusable coffee cups, bamboo silverware sets and 5-minute shower timers. In the evening, students created DIY cleaning products to a campus-wide trash cleanup.
“While tabling, I really loved getting to interact with students and [seeing] their excitement as they learned about [environmentalism],” current member Kait Aromy said.
On Earth Day, April 22, some students planted treesattheStratfordEcologicalCenterandother students went to the March for Science in Columbus.
The week came to an end with a nal concert celebration on Saturday at the Amphitheatre, where more than 60 Delaware and campus community members gathered together to listen to music and eat. OWU students and Delaware resident Ceci Clark performed at the concert.
“Highlighting environmentalism on campus and seeing people who really do not care usually, actually [begin] to care about it [is my favorite part],” Blockstein said. “I really wanted to make sure that people know that environmentalism is important. And that it’s something that we should be caring about every single day.”
During the concert, Sally Leber, director of service learning, also presented the Bridge Builder award to E&W. The Bridge Builder award is for outstanding community service, but because of a community service obligation, members of E&W were unable to attend the Golden Bishop Awards that was hosted during the afternoon on Earth Day.
For more information on how to become with E&W or the Bee Keepers Club, visit their Facebook page or contact Peyton Hardesty.