E&W Club organize Green Week

By Alanna Henderson, Managing Editor

During the week leading up to Earth Day, Ohio Wesleyan’s Environmental and Wildlife Club (E&W) celebrates with Green Week.

The 2017 theme was “What’s your ecosphere?” which focused on how a person’s everyday life can have a rippling effect on the environment. Throughout the week, students learned about conservation on OWU’s campus and how in the end, certain choices can make an impact on the world.

Sophomore Eva Blockstein, current president of E&W, began thinking of the week’s theme over the previous summer and of cially began planning shortly after winter break.

“I was hoping to make it really cohesive and keeping the entire event together by giving each day a theme, and a theme for the entire week,” Blockstein said. “I think [Green Week] went very well. While each day related to another day, [topics] also [made sense] on its own.”

During Green Week, members of E&W and the House of Peace and Justice tabled in Ham- Will in addition to holdings events in the evening.

Some of the prizes given out each day at tabling were T-shirts, reusable coffee cups, bamboo silverware sets and 5-minute shower timers. In the evening, students created DIY cleaning products to a campus-wide trash cleanup.