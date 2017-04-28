Horesback rides ease stress in Delaware

By Megan Parker, Transcript Correspondent

When someone walks into Stockhands Horses for Healing, they might think it is just a regular horse barn.

But once riding lessons begin, it becomes clear that the barn is not at all ordinary.

Stockhands is a nonprofit organization in Delaware that provides therapy in the form of horseback riding lessons.

The organization helps treat both children and adults with any kind of disability, including mental, physical, developmental and emotional delays.

It’s been nearly three years since founders Lisa Benton and Tim Funk started the nonprofit.

Since then, the two have expanded the organization to include a variety of services, such as group sessions and private lessons.

Stockhands’ facility includes a sizable barn and several outdoor pastures. The barn is home to about thirty horses, many of which are ridden during lessons. The horses include large thoroughbreds, miniature horses and a mule.

The therapeutic riding lessons are conducted by Funk, but volunteers play a large role in helping the riders. These volunteers include Ohio Wesleyan seniors Sarah Fowler and Rheanna Wilson.