Professor talks green week

By Gabe Linderman, Transcript Correspondent

Ohio Wesleyan has been trying to stay on the cutting edge of environmental sustainability for a long time, but as a whole, the school often falls short.

John Krygier illustrated the school’s efforts, and lack thereof in a lecture delivered April 21 to a small group of students.

Krygier is a professor of geography and geology and also serves as the director of the environmental studies program, making him qualified to offer commentary and critique on OWU’s effort to be more green.

There is no dedicated sustainability coordinator at OWU, there are no courses offered that focus specifically on sustainability (although, that is changing next semester) and there is no devoted budget for sustainability, Krygier said.

All of the money that goes toward different sustainability initiatives on campus comes from various campus organizations including WCSA and Chartwells Dining Services.

The lack of funding and dedicated faculty isn’t all bad. It forces efforts to be community based and grassroots organized, encouraging more diversity in ideas and leadership, Krygier said.

Even considering those silver linings, Krygier made it clear that he would like to see more direct more efforts from the administration, especially with respect to recycling programs.