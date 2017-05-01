Onward and upward: The future of journalism

By Areena Arora, Letter to the Editor

Automated stories would mean no employment for me as a journalism major, but it is so fascinating a concept, I cannot help but fantasize about it.

The future of journalism is one intertwined with technological advances that seemed impossible a decade or so ago. But in pursuit of speedy digitized reporting, it is easy to lose track of the bedrock principles of journalism—unbiased sharing of information to hold governments and corporations accountable to serve the best interests of people. The intersection between technology and journalism is a vital part of how social media outlets operate.

Facebook and Twitter have now blurred the lines between traditional sources of news and given citizen journalism a life of its own. In a time period like this, the news industry is de nitely headed next in a direction where survival is highly dependent on innovation.