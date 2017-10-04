Growing up with The Transcript

By Gopika Nair, Editor-in-Chief

The Transcript was a prominent part of the Ohio Wesleyan community at one point in the University’s history. Now, it more or less exists in the background, shrouded in mist, tangled in vines, gathering dust and cobwebs.

Still, as someone who has worked on this paper every semester since my sophomore year, I hope The Transcript will be around to celebrate its 200th anniversary in 2067 and other subsequent milestones.

I’ll admit that being a part of The Transcript staff has been draining at times.

We miss the mark more often than we should. Egregious factual errors and typos slip past us unnoticed. Sometimes we publish single-source stories, even though we’ve been taught that’s pretty much a journalistic sin. And usually, there’s something stylistically crummy about at least one page in every issue we publish (though, in all honesty, if our inconsistencies are contained to a single page, we’re probably having a great week).

Not to mention, committing to being an editor of the paper has meant spending countless late Tuesday nights in the The Transcript office, editing and writing stories and designing pages.

I’ve said before that I wasn’t sure what I’d do with my time if I didn’t have The Transcript to keep me busy.

In response, an editor I worked with in 2016 said, “You could watch a new show on Netflix. You could actually spend more time on your schoolwork.” Both good points and indeed, there are several things I could do. I could learn a new language, I could take driving lessons, I could read more books or I could just go to bed at 11 p.m., stressed only about the homework piling up and impending exams.

But there’s no guarantee I would do any of those things.

Truth is, as much as I’ve worried about the state of every upcoming issue of The Transcript, I’ve devoted the past two years of my college career to this newspaper because it’s been as satisfying as it has been frustrating. Despite the many times we’ve fallen short, being a part of this paper has instilled in me a sense of purpose and a responsibility to work toward fixing the wrongs we’ve made.