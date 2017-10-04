Recent natural disasters should be alarming to our future

By Kienan O’Doherty, A&E Editor

So many disasters in so little time; the question remains, “Are we to blame?”

Scientists have stated such, with evidence proving that the gases we emit from our production are destroying our atmosphere.

Weather is hotter, ice is melting at an alarming rate, flowers are blooming sooner and water levels are rising at a rapid pace. It’s also believable that global temperatures will continue to rise in the coming years.

The worst part about all of this is, natural disasters are getting worse.

Eric Holthaus, a writer for the website grist.org, wrote in his Sept. 11 article, stating that the most recent hurricanes, Harvey and Irma, weren’t normal hurricanes.

“Make no mistake: These storms weren’t natural. A warmer, more violent atmosphere—heated up by our collective desire to ignore the fact that we live on a planet where such devastation is possible—juiced Harvey and Irma’s destruction,” Holthaus said.

This is not normal, there is no normal anymore. Our world is constantly changing, and it stretches far beyond the United States.

Devastating floods in both South Asia and Africa killed hundreds more than Harvey did. This has been going on for a while, as we all know.

Randy Lee Loftis, a National Geographic writer, wrote an article in 2015 about climate change and natural disasters.

“Human-caused changes in climate played a role in 14 of 28 storms, droughts and other 2014 extreme weather events investigated by global scientists,” Loftis said.

That is not a good number by any means. These storms are just going to get bigger if the world population.

It’s time to act now.