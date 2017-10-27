Series finds major boost in sequel after initial flop

By Aleksei Pavloff, Sports Editor

Blade Runner bombed at the box office when it was released in 1982, but its sequel is not something you should miss this fall.

Blade Runner 2049 is the sequel to the 1982 cult classic of the similar name. In the first film, the audience meets Dekard (played by Harrison Ford), who is a detective working in Los Angeles during the dystopian year of 2019. The film shows a future where flying cars and analog-like technologies are prominent and how people use it in everyday life. Dekard is not just a detective, he is what some people would call a hunter as well. What does he hunt? Replicants.

Replicants are a form of android-like humans whose sole purpose is to help build things for mankind. In other words, they are slaves that have an open mind and can think freely. They also have strong capabilities such as strength, speed and endurance.

In the first film, Dekard hunts replicants that abandon what they were designed for. Basically, he kills those who disobey orders or escape. In Blade Runner 2049, the audience meets a very similar protagonist.

Officer K (played by Ryan Gosling) is the hero of this story and his journey of discovery is something that is very enjoyable to watch.

The theme of ‘what does it mean to be human?’ is a regular thought that comes into play. The replicants that Officer K encounters can be mistaken for human, yet are treated very differently. By differently, I mean they are treated very poorly. There is an obvious tension between man and machine.

The overall experience of the movie can be challenging for some people. The movie is 2 hours and 43 minutes and in that time you see character development that is much needed. The long run time gives the audience a reason for liking or disliking the characters in the film.

The movie is something that people should definitely go out and see. Its complex social issues and character development are unique. The world of Blade Runner 2049 is diverse with all different types of people roaming the streets. You will find yourself lunging at the edge of your seat with questions and anticipation.