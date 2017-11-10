Annual contemporary dance concert set to premiere

By Kienan O’Doherty, A&E Editor

As one of the most anticipated events of the year, Ohio Wesleyan’s annual contemporary dance concert will look to wow with its most interactive piece yet.

“Orchesis 17/18” aims to be unlike any other production in OWU history. For one thing, it has a title, “The Time it Takes.”

“‘The Time it Takes’ relates to how much time it takes to actually go through this space together,” Rashana Smith, assistant professor of theatre and dance, said. “Can we hint at, get at, invite a sense of belonging at different levels? Not everyone is going to feel a belonging in the same way.”

One interesting aspect of the performance to look forward to is that it’s one extended piece, instead of the multiple pieces past concerts have been. Also, the performance starts right when you walk in the door, rather than waiting for the audience to be seated.

Smith also brought in renowned performer Erik Abbott-Main as a guest choreographer, who said he hopes his experience in immersive dance theatre will help these performers make it the best concert they can.

“I hope to supply some other techniques that I’ve developed over the years working in this genre and share it on to them,” Abbott-Main said.

The performance will also have no pauses in the show, making it around 50 minutes instead of the usual hour and 15 that previous concerts used to run.

The cast number is lower this year compared to previous years because only 16 students were able to perform. There happened to be a large level of interest, but scheduling conflicts got in the way.

Junior Kelly Coffyn, who has been to the past two concerts, said she is very excited for this installment.

“I really am excited to go because I love seeing people who I didn’t know were passionate about dancing do something they enjoy,” Coffyn said.

“The Time it Takes” will be performed on the Main Stage inside the Chappelear Drama Center.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for senior citizens, Ohio Wesleyan employees, and non-OWU students. Admission is free for Ohio Wesleyan students with a valid OWU ID. Performance dates are Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

As one of the most anticipated events of the year, Ohio Wesleyan’s annual contemporary dance concert will look to wow with its most interactive piece yet.

“Orchesis 17/18” aims to be unlike any other production in OWU history. For one thing, it has a title, “The Time it Takes.”

“‘The Time it Takes’ relates to how much time it takes to actually go through this space together,” Rashana Smith, assistant professor of theatre and dance, said. “Can we hint at, get at, invite a sense of belonging at different levels? Not everyone is going to feel a belonging in the same way.”

One interesting aspect of the performance to look forward to is that it’s one extended piece, instead of the multiple pieces past concerts have been. Also, the performance starts right when you walk in the door, rather than waiting for the audience to be seated.

Smith also brought in renowned performer Erik Abbott-Main as a guest choreographer, who said he hopes his experience in immersive dance theatre will help these performers make it the best concert they can.

“I hope to supply some other techniques that I’ve developed over the years working in this genre and share it on to them,” Abbott-Main said.

The performance will also have no pauses in the show, making it around 50 minutes instead of the usual hour and 15 that previous concerts used to run.

The cast number is lower this year compared to previous years because only 16 students were able to perform. There happened to be a large level of interest, but scheduling conflicts got in the way.

Junior Kelly Coffyn, who has been to the past two concerts, said she is very excited for this installment.

“I really am excited to go because I love seeing people who I didn’t know were passionate about dancing do something they enjoy,” Coffyn said.

“The Time it Takes” will be performed on the Main Stage inside the Chappelear Drama Center.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for senior citizens, Ohio Wesleyan employees, and non-OWU students. Admission is free for Ohio Wesleyan students with a valid OWU ID. Performance dates are Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.